Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Holyoke Friday evening.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to shots fired at the Racing Mart gas station located at 181 West Franklin Street around 6 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Holyoke police said no one has been arrested at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)-322-6900. You can also use Text A Tip which has an anonymous message system.