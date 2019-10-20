Man survives following overnight rollover in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car flipped over on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield Saturday night and the driver, Jahaad, managed to get out unharmed.

Berkshire Avenue in Springfield reopens after overnight rollover crash

Springfield Police were called to the area of 510 Berkshire Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. to find a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer that rolled over after hitting two telephone poles.

Jahaad was able to get himself out of the car before the Springfield Fire Department arrived.

He told 22News how his car ended up rolling over.

“So I’m driving down the street and then it’s like my back tire starts wobbling and just comes off and when it comes off I start swerving, I hit a pole, flip over, next thing you know I’m turned upside down.”

Jahaad declined any medical treatment.

He told 22News everything happened so fast he didn’t even remember if the airbag hit him. Jahaad said he had just had his brakes checked and believes the wheel was loose after the process.

Berkshire Avenue is open and crews are repairing the poles that were hit.