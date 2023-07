CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of assaulting a disabled person.

According to Chicopee Police, the person in the photo below was allegedly involved in an assault of a disabled man on a bike around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Meetinghouse Road and Robinson Drive.

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

If you can identify the person, you are asked to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1738.