Man taken to hospital after bike vs. dump truck crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a crash in Holyoke Thursday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a bike and a dump truck crashed at the intersection of Appleton Street and Bowers Street. Forklifts from Sullivan Metals were used to lift the truck to assist with the extrication.

Holyoke Fire said a 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

The Holyoke Police Department and the State Police Truck Team are investigating the crash.