Man taken to hospital after bike vs. dump truck crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a crash in Holyoke Thursday morning.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a bike and a dump truck crashed at the intersection of Appleton Street and Bowers Street. Forklifts from Sullivan Metals were used to lift the truck to assist with the extrication.
Holyoke Fire said a 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
The Holyoke Police Department and the State Police Truck Team are investigating the crash.