SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle accident on Nottingham Street Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials were called to the area of 320 Nottingham Street around 2:23 p.m., to find an SUV that had struck a utility pole and rolled onto its roof.

The driver was out of the vehicle before firefighters arrived. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Eversource crews are in the area fixing the broken utility pole.