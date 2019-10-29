Man taken to hospital after crashing car into Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a home on 851 St. James Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, paramedics believe the driver crashed due to a medical issue and he was taken to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate any possible injuries. The Springfield Fire Department confirmed CPR is in progress for the driver.

Walsh said no one else was injured and traffic is being rerouted in the area of Melville Street, Corona Street, Kingsley Street, and Campechi Street until the car can be towed.

