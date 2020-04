SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after a fire caused by an equipment malfunction in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, a man was sealing his driveway with an asphalt sealer when the equipment malfunctioned and started a fire. The man was trying to shut the equipment off and got second degree burns on his arms and face. He was taken to a local hospital.