SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local man was taken to Baystate Medical Center after an accident involving a motorcycle and car on Friday.
According to a social media post by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street for a crash. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
MAP: Isabel Street in Springfield
No information has been given as of this time on the man’s condition. The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.