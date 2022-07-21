SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local man was taken to Baystate Medical Center after an accident involving a motorcycle and car on Friday.

According to a social media post by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street for a crash. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

No information has been given as of this time on the man’s condition. The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.