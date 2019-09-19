Chicopee PD: Man climbed tree, threatened to jump near school

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A possible suicide attempt outside of one Chicopee schools Wednesday afternoon brought multiple police officers to the area.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers were called to the area of Hampden Street and Stonina Drive near Bowe Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, where a man ran from officers and climbed up a tree.

According to Wilk, the man made “suicidal ideations”, before officers were able to get him to come down and took him into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Police say there was no danger to the school or its students.

The incident is still being investigated.