Man taken to hospital after serious crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious motor vehicle crash on Main Street in Springfield sent one man to the hospital Thursday afternoon, according to police.

According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Main Street in Indian Orchard near the Ludlow town line for the serious crash at 3:20 p.m.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated, the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Walsh said the department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.