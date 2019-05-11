Man taken to the hospital after accident on Carew Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning in Springfield after a car accident.

Springfield Fire Spokesperson Dennis Leger told 22news, at 5:51 a.m. firefighters were called to a one-car accident on 1141 Carew Street to remove the driver from the car.

Leger said the car had hit a telephone pole, which had broke in half and was being held up by wires.

Firefighters used hydraulic jaw tools to get the driver out of the car. The driver was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.