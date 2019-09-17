Man gets life in jail for murder at toddler’s party in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A West Springfield man will spend the rest of his life in jail for charges in connection with the death of a man at a three-year-old’s birthday party in May 2018.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, a jury found 24-year-old Terrance Montgomery guilty of second-degree murder on Monday, for killing 23-year-old Paul Finegan.

He was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

On May 5, 2018, Springfield Police were called to 33 Margerie Street in where they found Finegan suffering from a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home where the birthday party was being held.

Leydon said Montgomery was sentenced with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Montgomery was also convicted on two other charges including possession of a loaded firearm, which he received a four-five year prison sentence.

