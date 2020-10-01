Man walking 1,000 miles in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Hampshire native Dwight Barnes is walking 1,000 miles in support of the charitable work at Ronald McDonald Houses throughout New England.

On Thursday morning, Springfield Ronald McDonald House executive director Michelle D’Amore and her staff welcomed Barnes. He’s been on the road since he began his marathon tour in mid-August.

Barnes is calling attention to the humanitarian work at the Ronald McDonald facilities.

In Springfield, it’s a home away from home for families whose children are being treated at Shriner’s and Baystate Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a fantastic facility,” Barnes said of the Springfield Ronald McDonald House. “It’s so fortunate to have such facilities to take care of families. The mission is fantastic.”

D’Amore told 22News “We’re thrilled and fortunate to have Dwight taking on this 1,000-mile trek.”

Barnes said that his goal is to raise awareness about the work accomplished by Ronald McDonald houses throughout New England.