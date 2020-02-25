Man wanted by State Police for attempted murder in West Springfield in custody

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted by the Massachusetts State Police for attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and vehicular offenses is in custody.

The West Springfield Police Department on Monday said 40-year-old Saeed Ali was taken into custody after several months of being sought by authorities. Ali was wanted for allegedly trying to kill a family member of his ex-girlfriend.

(West Springfield Police Department)

On July 12, police say Ali intentionally ran a man down with a car he was driving without warning as the man was walking through a parking lot outside the Savers store on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield. After hitting the man with the car, Ali allegedly backed over the man then went forward again and struck him a third time.

The man suffered serious injuries including multiple bone fractures, severe lacerations, and broken teeth. The West Springfield Police Department obtained a warrant for Ali’s arrest after he was identified as the suspect.

Ali has a lengthy criminal history including previous convictions for several assaults.