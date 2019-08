HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is without a home after a fire on Longwood Avenue in Holyoke Monday evening, according to fire officials.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News crews are working to control and put out the fire at 40 Longwood Avenue.

At this time, the area of Longwood Ave. in the Route 5 area has been blocked.

This story is developing. We’ll let you know when we learn more. In the meantime, click here for the 22News Live Traffic Map.