Man, woman facing multiple drug trafficking, firearm charges in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman from Springfield were arrested Monday on multiple drug trafficking and firearms charges after a Massachusetts State Police trooper pulled their vehicle over for a traffic violation.

According to State Police, shortly before 7 p.m., a trooper patrolling the Springfield area was at a red light at the intersection of State and Main Streets when he saw a vehicle drive through a red light. The trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Christopher Reyes, did not have a driver’s license to be operating the vehicle, which was rented. The passenger, 24-year-old Raven Sullivan, also did not have a license, prompting the trooper to request a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Additional troopers nearby also came to assist.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

An inventory search of the vehicle after the occupants exited turned up a pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, additional ammunition, numerous bags containing more than 50 grams of suspected crack cocaine, numerous bags containing about 500 pills suspected to be oxycodone, several bags of suspected PCP, and a large amount of cash.

Neither Reyes nor Sullivan had a license to carry, police said. They were each charged with the following:

Christopher Reyes:

Carrying a Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Possession of a Firearm with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Carrying a Firearm while Committing a Felony

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Oxycodone

Possessing of a Class B Substance

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Failure to Stop

Raven Sullivan

Carrying a Firearm

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Carrying a Firearm while Committing a Felony

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Oxycodone

Possessing of a Class B Substance

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Both were taken to the State Police Barracks in Springfield for booking.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Reyes and $25,000 for Sullivan. Their arraignment was scheduled at Springfield District Court.