Man, woman injured after at least 10 shots fired in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and woman were rushed to the hospital with injuries after at least 10 shots were fired in the Elm Street section of Holyoke late Sunday night.

The Holyoke Police Department is looking for witnesses and surveillance video in the area during the time of the incident. Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News Holyoke Police were called to 173 Elm Street at the corner of Appleton Street around 11:54 p.m., after at least 10 shots were fired.

A 32-year-old Holyoke woman was shot several times and is currently being treated at Baystate. A 26-year-old Westfield man was shot once and is also being treated at the hospital. Both of their condition is currently unknown.

So far, police have determined that the shooting took place inside, but additional shots were fired outside and at least one bullet hit the window of a Domino’s pizza store across the street. The Domino’s was opened at that time.

Holyoke Police are being assisted by State Police crime scene investigators, chemist, and ballistics unit on this case.

Anyone who might have seen anything or have surveillance video in the Elm Street area is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 536-6431.