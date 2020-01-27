Mandatory ID scan at Berkshire Community College after threat

BERKSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Community College has released a warning statement to students and staff regarding a person of interest who may enter campus armed Monday morning.

According to Berkshire Community College’s website, the following statement has been released:

BCC Security and local law enforcement were notified this morning that a person of interest may attempt to enter the main campus with a weapon. Anyone entering campus will be asked for identification until further notice. Berkshire Community College

