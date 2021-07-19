Mandatory water ban in West Springfield lifted

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of West Springfield has lifted their water ban that was in place over the weekend.

A water ban was announced Saturday afternoon after a mechanical problem involving a large amount of water at the wells in Southwick. Originally, West Springfield was going to temporarily transition to the Springfield water system but it ended up not being needed. As of Monday morning, the Southwick wells are back up and running correctly.

The town is also letting residents know that there are no quality issues with the water due to the mechanical problem. If you have any questions, you can call the town at 413-263-3246.

