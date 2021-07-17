Mandatory Water Ban in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The West Springfield Mayor’s Office is informing residents about a mandatory water ban.

West Springfield is switching water sources from Southwick Wells to the Springfield water system. The change is due to mechanical problems impacting the quality of water at the wells in Southwick. The transition will go into effect Saturday evening, and the ban goes into effect Saturday at 8 p.m.

The ban will last approximately three days and there will be no issues with water quality during the transition. West Springfield is asking residents to avoid using large amounts of water during the ban. For example, avoid watering your lawn, washing your car, filling your pool, and so forth.