Mandatory workplace safety standards set for businesses in order to reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Governor has released a series of workplace safety standards in anticipation of entering a phased reopening of the state’s economy on Monday.

After speaking with Nancy Creed of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, she said businesses have had mixed feelings about heading back to work. Some concerned for their safety while others are in need of the business.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Reopening Advisory Board worked to develop Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission as employees and customers begin to return to workplaces during the first phase of reopening.

Social Distancing

All persons, including employees, customers, and vendors should remain at least six feet apart to the greatest extent possible, both inside and outside workplaces

Establish protocols to ensure that employees can practice adequate social distancing

Provide signage for safe social distancing

Require face coverings or masks for all employees

Hygiene Protocols

Provide hand washing capabilities throughout the workplace

Ensure frequent hand washing by employees and adequate supplies to do so

Provide regular sanitization of high touch areas, such as workstations, equipment, screens, doorknobs, restrooms throughout work site

Staffing and Operations

Provide training for employees regarding the social distancing and hygiene protocols

Employees who are displaying COVID19-like symptoms do not report to work

Establish a plan for employees getting ill from Covid-19 at work, and a return-to-work plan

Cleaning and Disinfecting

Establish and maintain cleaning protocols specific to the business

When an active employee is diagnosed with COVID19, cleaning and disinfecting must be performed

Disinfection of all common surfaces must take place at intervals appropriate to said workplace

Creed told 22News these new standards may help businesses become more successful than they were before the pandemic, “It’s an opportunity to use innovation, identify efficiencies, to see what has worked so far and perhaps implement that and capitalize on that. I think it is an opportunity for us to be creative and innovative.”

Governor Baker has yet to say which businesses will open during Phase 1.

A four phase approach to reopening was released by the Baker-Polito Administration on Monday.