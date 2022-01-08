Manhole explosion on Suffolk and Chestnut Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department along with Holyoke Gas and Electric were called to a manhole explosion on Saturday morning.

The explosion is said to have happened on Suffolk and Chestnut Street, which in turn will lead to a power outage so HG&E Personnel can assess the situation safely.

Manhole explosion , Suffolk and Chestnut Street. There will be Power outage so HG&E Personnel can assess. https://t.co/NTNKSQnHsf pic.twitter.com/mqH5GTy7Bw — Holyoke Police Department (@holyokepolice) January 8, 2022

At this time there is no other information as to the cause of the explosion.

Courtesy: Holyoke Fire Department

The Holyoke Fire Department said that the explosion happened around 1:00 a.m. Fire and smoke was issuing from a manhole just in front of the building on Suffolk St. which lead to Ivory Billiards to evacuate.



According to firefighters, the power was interrupted within the area from Suffolk to Lyman Street which caused street and traffic lights to not function in the area. The HG&E are working to restore power as soon as possible.

22News will continue to update this post as new information becomes available.