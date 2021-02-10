Many businesses continue to struggle despite loosened COVID-19 restrictions

Hampden County

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Higher capacity and normal hours don’t apply to all businesses under the state’s new, less restrictive COVID protocols.

The recreation industry, like roller skating, laser tag, and trampoline parks are still closed. Interskate in Wilbraham is fighting the state’s rules.

Interskate owner Rob Gould told 22News he’s teamed up with others in his industry to take legal action against the state.

“They are treating us unfairly, they have no evidence, there’s no justification for why they are treating us the way they are. We are losing our lively hood, sending people into depression. This isn’t just about opening an economy, this is about picking on less than 50 businesses and treating them differently than they are everybody else,” said Gould.

Interskate was allowed to open for a short time from October to December.

