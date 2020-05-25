Many communities to host virtual ceremonies in honor of Memorial Day

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day is a federal holiday intended for remembering and honoring men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

Parades have been canceled and in-person ceremonies have been canceled or limited in many communities. This year, people will have to virtually honor our fallen heroes.

Some towns such as Westfield and Ware are airing their Memorial Day ceremonies on public access TV. The Baker and Polito administration will recognize the holiday with virtual observances including one at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The 104th Fighter Wing will also be doing a low-level flyover in our area to honor military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice. If you want to see the flyover, they recommend find a lawn, parking lot, or someplace you can see the sky while maintaining social distance. The flyover is scheduled to take place around 12:15 p.m.