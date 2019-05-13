Many drivers left in disbelief as snow falls in May

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter weather in May made for a difficult commute this Mother’s Day. Many drivers who hit the roads Sunday were surprised to see snow in Blandford, adding stress to one of the busiest traffic days of the year.

The heaviest of traffic began Sunday afternoon and continued into the early evening which is why drivers were encouraged to plan ahead on this Mother’s Day weekend. And with unexpected snowfall in the western hills of the Berkshires on Sunday caused quite a bit of problems along the Mass Pike.

Daniel Thomas Dumphy, A cashier at Blandford Service Plaza’s Gulf station spoke with 22News about the sudden impact of the wintry weather.

“The whole parking lot area was very busy, filled with cars, everyone was getting kind of mad at the slowness and it was just really busy,” said Dumphy.

The wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow caused several accidents on I-90.

And to ensure safety, the speed limit on the Mass Pike had been reduced to 30 miles per hour from the New York border to mile marker 44 in West Springfield.

One driver traveling back to New York from visiting his mother-in-law this holiday, told 22News he anticipated some heavy traffic on the Masspike but not for the inch or so of snow.

John Knight told 22News, “We’ve never really had problems before. There was an accident on the way out, it took us an extra 90 minutes to get to Boston but that’s the Mass Pike, you kind of figure it. We knew about the rain, but didn’t expect this coming back to see an inch of snow on the ground.”

Some people in Blandford even took a few minutes out of their day to make a snowman!

But if you are out driving in the rainy cold weather, MassDOT is asking all drivers to travel safely.

