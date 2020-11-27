Many local residents forgoing traditional Thanksgiving dinners

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are forgoing their traditional big Thanksgiving dinners, instead, they are letting someone else do the cooking for them.



To go meals were very popular on Thursday. Hundreds of people visited log cabin earlier today to pick up their thanksgiving dinners.



For hours, a line of cars wrapped around the Log Cabin. An unusual site to see for Thanksgiving morning, but with coronavirus forcing people to change their traditions, meals to go is the new norm for 2020. Over 500 people came to pick up their meals to then enjoy safely at home.

“This obviously probably triple what we normally do maybe even four times what we normally do,” said Mick Corduff, executive chef & owner. We have a couple hundred reservations in house we normally have upwards of 3,000 reservations today so obviously everyone is doing the right thing and doing it at home.

Obviously 2020 has been a hard year for everyone, but especially those in the restaurant industry.

After being shut down, and then only operating at smaller capacity, to now a strict curfew, a busy day like today is something the Log Cabin and Delaney House is very thankful for.

Corduff added, “You know, restaurants have taken a massive hit throughout the whole thing and with the lines- just a heartfelt thank you, we can’t say it enough.”

If you are scrambling to find somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving there are a select few that are open. It’s recommended that you call ahead of time.