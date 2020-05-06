MAP: F-15 jets to flyover western Massachusetts to support healthcare workers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – F-15 jets from the 104th Fighter Wing will fly across the state Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation: American Resolve

In western Massachusetts, the jets will be flying over Springfield, Holyoke, Northampton, and Westfield. An Air Force Salute flyover is one of the many ways the U.S. Air Force is able to show appreciation to thousands of frontline workers and those suffering from the coronavirus.

During this event, residents should still maintain social distancing guidelines. Residents are also advised not to travel to their local hospitals to see the flyover.

Fighter jets will pass over the following locations:

GILLETTE STADIUM – Massachusetts State Police Graduation – 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Center – 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Partners Healthcare System – 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Brigham and Women’s Hospital – 12:15 p.m. – 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center – 12:15 p.m – 12: 25 p.m. FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Union Hospital – 12:15 p.m. – 12: 25 p.m. WORCESTER – DCU Center/St. Vincent’s Hospital – 12:25 – 12:30 p.m. WORCESTER – UMass Memorial Medical Center – 12: 25 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Medical Center – 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. SPRINGFIELD – Baystate Medical Center – 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. HOLYOKE – Holyoke Medical Center – 12:35 p.m. 12:40 p.m. HOLYOKE – Holyoke Soldiers’ Home – 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. NORTHAMPTON – Cooley Dickinson Hospital – 12:40 p.m. 12:45 p.m. NORTHAMPTON – Northampton VA Medical Center – 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. WESTFIELD – Western Massachusetts Hospital – 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. WESTFIELD – Baystate Noble Hospital – 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m

22News will have live coverage starting of the event on WWLP.com

MAP: F-15 Flyover

Those who view the flyover are asked to tag 104th Fighter Wing to their photos and video with hashtags #AirForceSalutes #AFFlyover and #MassSalutes.