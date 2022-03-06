GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – March is maple syrup season in western Massachusetts.

The sap is dripping from the trees at Maple Corner Farm in Granville, and the maple syrup is also being produced at the farm, one of some 200 maple syrup farms in western Massachusetts.

Leon Ripley and his family expect to produce between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons this season, but because of the weather, they’re off to a slow start.

“Well it’s been sporadic this year, we’ve had a lot of cold weather,” Leon told 22News. “We need cold nights and warm days. We’ve been getting cold weather, quite a stretch of time.”

The history of Maple Corner Farm goes back to the year 1835. All recounted in the Ripley family’s history museum, which has pictures of Leon Ripley’s dad, and Leon himself at the age of five-years-old. A chronology of seven generations of maple syrup makers.

Leon added, “The artifacts we got from my uncle up the road. It’s a progression of the maple syrup industry, from the early wooden taps to the metal taps we now use.”

It’s not merely maple syrup that the farm is famous for. Matriarch of the family, Joyce Ripley, is proud of its other products as well.

“We brought up here maple candy, maple cream maple granulated sugar in the operation,” said Joyce.

Maple Corner Farm has been around for seven generations, and when Leon and Joyce Ripley retire their three sons are ready to continue the longevity of this multi-generational maple syrup maker.