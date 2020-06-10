March for equality to be held in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Longmeadow resident has organized a protest Wednesday for equality and a stand against injustice and systematic racism.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the protest will begin at 4 p.m. Brittany Moreland, the organizer of the event has partnered and gained the support of The Longmeadow Police Department and Bay Path University during this event.

Protestors will be marching from the university to the town green. Everyone who wishes to join may park in lots C, D, and E at Bay Path. Longmeadow police will be supporting and offering assistance in road safety for protestors.

Brittany highly encourages families to bring their children to benefit from this educational event and wants to use this experience and an introduction to a complex topic for the youth.

If you do not feel comfortable joining the protest due to COVID-19 related concerns, you are welcomed to drive by and honk for support.