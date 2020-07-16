March held in downtown Springfield for safer streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people marched in Springfield Thursday to rally for safer streets in the city. Attendees spoke out about gun violence, unsolved homicides and missing people in the city recently.

“I’m hoping to start getting these killers off the streets, these guns off the street, so our grandchildren and children can live and be safe,” said Juanita Batchelor, President and founder of MORE.

The march was hosted by the group MORE, which stands for Mothers, Overlooked, Reaching out, Empowerment which is an organization that helps families of unsolved homicides. Attendees marched from the Springfield Police Department to City Hall.

“We’re trying to get the community, the mayor, and the police to hear our voices that these crimes are, we’re tired. We’re tired. We’re tired of these crimes. We’re tired of being afraid in our own communities,” said Batchelor.

MORE advocates for stronger gun laws against offenders who are let back out on the streets. The new North Citizens Council, which provides outreach to those at risk of gun violence, attended the march in solidarity.

“We want to regain those streets that have been taken over by people who are related to gun violence,” said Ramon Planas, Program coordinator for Good Vibes Program.

Mayor Sarno attended the rally at City Hall and spoke out against what he believes are too soft of sentences against repeat violent offenders. Both organizers and Mayor Sarno hope that legislation passes that provide stronger sentences for gun offenders.

MORE also wants cameras placed in areas that are high in violence around the city in hopes to catch more violent gun offenders.