WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Who has the best pizza in West Springfield? Mayor Reichelt created a March Madness bracket to determine the champion.

For Round 1, the Elite 8 include:

Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Catering vs. Pizza Hut

Sorrento Restaurant Bar Pizzeria vs. Star Pizza

Village Pizza vs. Mama Mia’s Pizzeria & Trattoria

Clemenza’s Brick Oven vs. Liquori’s Pizza

The eight pizza places were populated in the bracket from a list that was launched to the public on St. Patrick’s Day.

Mayor Will Reichelt

To vote, visit West Springfield’s Google form. According to Mayor Reichelt, each round of voting will take place over five days found on the mayor’s Facebook. The first week of April will determine which pizzerias are in the championship.

When the 2023 West Side Pizza winner is announced, the mayor will buy lunch from the restaurant for the Town Hall.