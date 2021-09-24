March to Hope for Holyoke held on Holyoke Recovery Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic set back the recovery progress of some Holyoke residents suffering from substance abuse.

Holyoke Recovery Day began with a march from Veterans Park on Appleton Street to the Hope for Holyoke Recovery Center on Suffolk Street. Men and women who’ve put their future recovery in their hands of the Hope for Holyoke program promise to make up for the year that the pandemic set back.

“Some of our members had a relapse, and they overdosed. Very tough for us, but before our center closed down we made a plan to go Facebook Live,” said Mandy Goulet.

At the Hope for Holyoke Recovery Center, their home away from home, they’ve redoubled their efforts to put their drug problems behind them with the help of a compassionate staff.

“When they come in here, a lot of people hopeless and helpless, homeless at time, it doesn’t matter from the outhouse to the penthouse, from Yale to jail. We get them all, and what happens, we start to initiate them back into society,” said Virtual Outreach Coordinator Kevin Lebeau.

The recovery support center is an agency of the Gándara Center, a place they can trust and grow and reclaim their lives that were all but lost to addiction. Those getting help from the support center say they’ve committed to make this their most positive and productive year getting back on track.