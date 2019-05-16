Marcotte Ford donates car to automobile students at Chicopee Comp. H.S.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ford Focus will help automobile technology students at Chicopee Comprehensive High School keep up with the latest car repair technology.

The 2013 Ford Focus is a gift from Marcotte Ford in Holyoke. The Ford Motor companies Tech-Drive program partners with high schools that provide automotive technology training.

The goal is to train auto repair personnel to work at Ford dealerships. Freshman Ellah Chartier said she hopes to benefit from learning the latest in auto repair technology.

Chartier told 22News, “When you get the new technology concerning cars we get a lot brighter, so we have more time and experience I would say with newer and older cars.”

These auto technology students have never before had access to a car that offers such up to date features. Up to now, they’ve learned their craft on a 2001 model lacking more sophisticated features.

