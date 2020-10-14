Mardi Gras in Springfield has license suspended after alleged COVID-19 violations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mardi Gras in Springfield is having their license suspended indefinitely after allegedly violating COVID-19 operating guidelines.

The Alcohol Beverages Control Commission says the establishment violated three of the state’s executive COVID-19 orders. According to the state’s safety standards:

There must be six feet between all people

Restaurants must require facial coverings for employees and customers

There cannot be bar seating

Investigators from the ABCC conducted the investigation on August 22 to ensure the state COVID-19 orders were being followed. In their report, they say they saw patrons without face coverings at the bar area and walking around. They also allegedly observed employees without face coverings giving lap dances to patrons.

22News spoke with Springfield Licensing Director Alesia Days to discuss what led to the suspension.

“The ABCC can come in and they can go to any bar or restaurant in any city. And just kind of inspect, make sure people are in compliance. So they can go in and make sure COVID protocols for example are being followed,” Days explained.

Mardi Gras says since the report, they’ve had a team meeting where each employee was required to review and sign their protocol to operate in compliance with the state’s order.

The establishment does have the right to appeal the commission’s decision within 30 days.