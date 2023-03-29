SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mardi Gras property on Worthington Street in Springfield has been sold for $2.3 million.

The property is changing hands but the majority of the tenants will be keeping their leases. The property, located at 350 Worthington Street, has tenants that include 350 Grill, Chef Wayne’s Cajun on the Go, Smokey Joe’s Cigar Lounge, and Mardi Gras Gentlemen’s Club. Right now, the majority of the tenants are staying and expressed relief.

Lisa hooker, co-owner of Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou told 22News, “We finally met the new owner, he came with his attorney and let us know that our terms will be exactly the same as they have been under the previous ownership.”

“So our business will be up and running, going as usual. Nothing is changing, at least for our part, it’s just for the better,” said Denise Luna, co-owner of CreepSheek Studio.

Tenants and employees at Mardi Gras Gentlemen’s Club said that business is scheduled to close on April 8. The property was purchased by Ibrahim Holding LLC, which is managed by a person named Zahoor Riaz from New York.