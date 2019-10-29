Mardi Gras remains open while Adolfo’s seems closed following FBI, IRS investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News crew noticed that the Mardi Gras was back in business, while the lights at Adolfo’s were off.

On Adolfo’s Facebook, the entertainment spot was listed as “Open Now” even with the lights off Monday night. The restaurant, located at 254 Worthington Street in Springfield, opens Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

22News looked into the status of Mardi Gras and Adolfo’s after agents from the FBI, IRS, and detectives from State Police searched the properties last Wednesday. FBI and IRS have yet to provide specific details about their investigations.

22News looked at Springfield’s licensing records. We have links to those records on our website at wwlp.com.

An entertainment licensing hearing that was scheduled for Monday afternoon was canceled.

22News also attempted to call Adolfo’s, but they have not yet called us back.