Marian Sullivan resigns as Mayor Sarno’s communications director

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has accepted the resignation of Communications Director Marian Sullivan.

Sullivan has been on paid administrative leave since her arrest at MGM in November.

“I thank her for her service to our city and wish her well in her future endeavors,” Sarno said.

Bill Baker has been named as the new communications director.

Other changes in the office include the promotion of Darryl Moss to director of constituent services and the welcoming of Molly Shea as a mayoral aide.

