Marijuana business could be coming to Eastfield Mall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastfield Mall could become the site of a full-service cannabis business.

The Eastfield Mall said having a marijuana business on their property would help bring them into the future of retail. A marijuana business wants to take over the former Macy’s space in The Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Some mall tenants believe cannabis could boost their business.

W&R Collectibles Unlimited owner Randy Schofield told 22News, “The more foot traffic in here will just help out everybody, and the surrounding areas. It would definitely help the foot traffic in here, it needs a boost.”

It’s been about three years since Macy’s occupied the storefront at the Eastfield Mall. Now CannaWorld wants to take over space and use it as a marijuana cultivation and retail site.

The former Macy’s is occupied by a flea market that’s open on weekends. Current plans would convert the Eastfield Mall into the Eastfield Commons. The marijuana business would help provide the revenue needed to proceed with the site’s redevelopment.

Eastfield Mall Property Manager David Thompson told 22News, “It’s no secret Amazon and online shopping is doing a number on brick and mortar. This will help us turn the corner and realize our dream goal of bringing the Eastfield Commons here.”

Thompson said the $200-million Eastfield Commons would be a mixed-used development. It would include retail, housing, medical offices, and even daycare.

Thompson said the Springfield Planning Board would have to approve a zoning change in order to locate the marijuana business on the mall property.