Marijuana dispensary to pay $300K for failing to pay proper wages to workers in Chicopee, Great Barrington

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A marijuana dispensary has agreed to pay more than $300,000 in restitutions and penalties for failing to pay hundreds of employees premium pay on Sundays and holidays, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

The marijuana dispensary, Theory Wellness, Inc., has locations in Chicopee, Great Barrington and Bridgewater. The President and CEO as well as the Treasurer and Secretary have been cited for failing to properly pay employees, violating Massachusetts wage and hour laws.

“Our office works to ensure that employees are rightfully compensated under the law for the work they do across industries in Massachusetts,” said Attorney General Maura Healey. “As a result of our investigation and action in this case, nearly three hundred employees who were not paid properly by Theory Wellness will now be made whole.”

An investigation began in December 2020 by the Attorney General’s Office after they received complaints from workers. The investigation found that 282 employees were owed hundreds of dollars in premium pay for working Sundays and holidays. The company has been cooperative with the investigation and has agreed to pay the penalties.