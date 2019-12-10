Marijuana zoning change approved at the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council voted Monday to approve adding marijuana cultivation to the list of acceptable uses at the Eastfield Mall.
The Springfield City Council wants to cash in on the tax revenue from marijuana cultivation. What they did last night, opens up the door for more pot farms in Springfield.
The Springfield City Council changed an existing zoning ordinance, to allow marijuana cultivation on business-owned land. This means that the Eastfield Mall can move forward with its proposed marijuana farm and dispensary.
“Cannaworld” has proposed building it at the former Macy’s store, the current site of a flea market.
Councilor Orlando Ramos hopes this amendment to the ordinance will encourage more marijuana businesses to come to Springfield.
“It wasn’t specific to the Eastfield Mall, it was more to encourage more cultivation proposals to come forward to the city. Because we want to capture that new revenue.”Orlando Ramos, Springfield City Councilor
Ramos told 22News any business that wants to cultivate marijuana must be at least 300 square feet in size and 200 feet away from neighborhoods.
The Eastfield Mall still needs the city and state’s approval for their proposed marijuana farm and retail store. They’ll need to reach a host-community agreement with the city and be granted a special permit from the City Council.
