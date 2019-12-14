Marines Corps still seeking thousands of Toys for Tots donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the United States Marine Corps were here at the 22News Toys for Tots Saturday morning to help collect and organize the growing donations for our annual Toys for Tots drive.

The toys are piling up, but the Marines who put together the drive say they need many, many more donations.

They say the infant to 2-year-old age group often gets overlooked, as well as the ages 12 and up.

The Marines, though, say it’s so rewarding to see the community coming together for a cause.

“Right now, we need toys for literally every age group because we have record breaking requests for this area,” Corporal Jaylen Campbell said.

“I didn’t really celebrate Christmas growing up for a number of reasons, so it is nice to be involved in someone’s Christmas in a positive way.”

The civilian and Marine volunteers can sort up to 10,000 toys per hour.