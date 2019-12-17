Breaking News
Leader of large human trafficking case in Pittsfield convicted
Marines pack up thousands of toys for children in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Marine Corp Reserve spent Tuesday morning packing up the thousands of toys, stuffed animals, and bicycles that filled our 22News lobby for our annual Toys for Tots campaign.

For the last two weeks, local residents have had the opportunity to bring an unwrapped gift to our lobby to be donated to local children in need this holiday season.

Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program with a mission to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in the community.

All the toys that were donated to our lobby will be distributed by the U.S. Marines to children in western Massachusetts who really need them just in time for Christmas.

This year, the Marines have nearly 73,000 local families to support which is triple the amount from last year.

