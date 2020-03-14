Marshal Mania among other St. Patrick’s Day events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Marshal Mania concert held by the Holyoke Saint Patrick’s Parade committee can be added to that list of canceled events in our area.

Marshal Mania is a fundraising and kick-off event for the parade and was set to take place Friday. This announcement follows the canceling of the annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race.

22News spoke with Holyoke resident, Justin Bresnahan, who said he is sad he will not be able to run in the road race this year. He explained just how meaningful these events are to the city.

“Having half the city devastated that something that we hold dearly is being taken and not even postponed for an entire year…it’s saddening,” said Bresnahan.

Elizabeth Keane of Holyoke told 22News said it’s a big celebration and that the road race is something she and her friends were looking forward to.

“My mom always runs it and I love to cheer her on with my dad and my siblings. That’s our favorite thing to do together,” said Keane. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish or not, everyone just comes together to celebrate this special weekend.”

MGM Springfield will also no longer be holding it’s St. Patrick’s day festivities, including its Be Brave and Shave event that was supposed to be held on March 14.