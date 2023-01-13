SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration at City Hall Friday morning.

While celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., newly elected NAACP officers will also be given an oath of office. Along with being sworn in for a two-year term. Bi-annual elections of officers were last held in November 2022.

Bish Talbert W. Swan will return for his second year as President of the branch. Serving another two years. He will be selecting a slate of officers to lead the branch with him. For Swan, this is his 7th year being elected.

Elected officers include:

President: Bishop Talbert W. Swan, II

1 st Vice President: Rev. Mark A. Baymon, Sr.

Vice President: Rev. Mark A. Baymon, Sr. 2 nd Vice President: Angela Thorpe

Vice President: Angela Thorpe 3 rd Vice President: Rev. Samuel Saylor

Vice President: Rev. Samuel Saylor Secretary: Freda Malone

Assistant Secretary: Kathi Swanson

Treasurer: Carolyn Roberson

At Large Executive Committee Member: Ayanna Crawford

President Swan said, “there is a tremendous amount of work yet to be done in the areas of health disparities, education equity, criminal justice, economic development, and voter empowerment. The city of Springfield has a long way to go toward racial equity and equal treatment of all its citizens. Our Branch’s voice on many of the critical issues of the day must be heard loud and clear and have a direct impact in framing both conversation and action. We are and will continue to be a viable and relevant force for shaping change in the region.”

Starting at 10:30 Friday morning, Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, State Representative Bud Williams, and other local leaders of Springfield will be in attendance.

Following the ceremony, the event will proceed outside for the annual flag-raising ceremony.