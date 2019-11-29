Martin Luther King Community Center hosts “Giving Thanks Dinner”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mason Square neighborhood organizers opened the doors to Springfield’s Martin Luther King Community Center this Thanksgiving.

Their guests had no other place to go to enjoy a holiday meal. This first-time event at the community center was appreciated by the people they succeeded in reaching.

Lysette Batista told 22News, “I can have company, I can be with people, I don’t have to be alone on Thanksgiving.”

Whole families accepted the invitation from the volunteers who provided food and an afternoon of entertainment.

Organizers hope the “Giving Thanks Dinner” will become an annual event at the Martin Luther King Community Center.