Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony taking place in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony will take place at Springfield City Hall Friday morning.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will join Bishop Talbert Swan II and the Springfield Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for the ceremony at 10:30 am. After the ceremony, the Martin Luther King Jr. Flag will be raised in front of City Hall.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will follow all public health and safety protocols and will have a limited gathering that will adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

“Even though we cannot have our usual annual event to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. we still want to hold a small ceremony and flag raising, within the COVID-19 public health guidelines, to honor his legacy,” Mayor Sarno said.

The ceremony will include a reading by Desmond Ortiz, a senior at the High School of Commerce. In addition to the ceremony, Bishop Talbert Swan will be sworn in as President of the NAACP.