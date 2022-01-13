Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will be celebrating their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and flag raising ceremony.

According to the news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno will bring greetings and present a proclamation at the City of Springfield’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at City Hall on Friday. Mayoral Aide Lavar Click-Bruce will emcee the event. Rev. Mark Baymon will provide the opening invocation and Bishop Talbert Swan will bring greetings on behalf of the Greater Springfield NAACP.

City Council President Marcus Williams and State Representative Bud Williams will share remarks. The Benediction will be given by Rev. L.A. Love. Springfield’s own Vanessa Ford will provide the musical selection of Lift Every Voice and Sing. Following the ceremony, the event will continue and proceed outside for the annual flag raising ceremony.

The ceremony will be taking place at the following location and time: City Hall, Room 220, 36 Court Street at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.