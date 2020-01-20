Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: What’s open, what’s closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the fallen civil rights leader, and minister.
Martin Luther King Jr. events across western Massachusetts
Governor Baker will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day annual celebration Monday. The event, which is presented by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M. Studio, and Springfield College, will feature music, dramatic readings, and many other performances.
The free event is open to the public and will get started at 11 a.m. Since Martin Luther King, Jr. day is a federal holiday that has been observed since the 1980s, certain businesses will be closed.
- Banks: Most closed
- Courts: Closed
- Federal Offices: Closed
- Libraries: Closed
- Malls: Open regular hours
- Municipal Offices: Closed
- Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery
- Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
- Restaurants: Open
- Retail Stores: Open
- School: Closed
- State Offices: Closed
- Stock Market: Closed
Public transit services will either be unavailable or running at reduced service; depending on which transit authority you use.
- BRTA: No service
- FRTA: No service
- PVTA: Click here to see changes