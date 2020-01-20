Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: What’s open, what’s closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Today we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the fallen civil rights leader, and minister.

Martin Luther King Jr. events across western Massachusetts

Governor Baker will join Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day annual celebration Monday. The event, which is presented by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M. Studio, and Springfield College, will feature music, dramatic readings, and many other performances.

The free event is open to the public and will get started at 11 a.m. Since Martin Luther King, Jr. day is a federal holiday that has been observed since the 1980s, certain businesses will be closed.

Banks: Most closed

Most closed Courts: Closed

Closed Federal Offices: Closed

Closed Libraries: Closed

Closed Malls: Open regular hours

Open regular hours Municipal Offices: Closed

Closed Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Closed, no mail delivery Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Closed Restaurants: Open

Open Retail Stores: Open

Open School: Closed

Closed State Offices: Closed

Closed Stock Market: Closed

Public transit services will either be unavailable or running at reduced service; depending on which transit authority you use.