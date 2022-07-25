SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services has launched the search for its next president and CEO.

The Springfield-based organization was long led by Ronn Johnson who had been executive director of the organization for years before he passed away back in January. A committee has been formed to help find the next leader who they hope will further the ideals of the late Reverend King as well as help the region achieve peace and social-economic justice.

“We are looking for someone who embraces the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, with equal access and equal opportunity for all members,” said Patricia Bernard, Vice President of Finance and Operations for Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.

All applicants can email a letter of interest and resume to Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.