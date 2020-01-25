Marty celebrates first birthday at Stop & Shops across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop’s googly-eyed robot Marty who searches for spills and potential hazard is turned one Saturday!

According to a news release sent to 22News, Stop & Shop celebrated Marty’s first birthday party from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at select locations across western Massachusetts. Shoppers can looked forward to birthday cake, crafts for kids, and giveaways.

Marty the robot’s new website has just launched. If you’ve seen him around and want to learn more about what he does, pay a visit today: https://t.co/PWQ5RfCWPF pic.twitter.com/bRC0NmjZUW — Stop & Shop (@StopandShop) January 21, 2020

Marty’s a day and night fixture at Stop & Shop stores, seven days a week. Aside from fascinating the children, this electronic helper is an invaluable asset to management.

Fun Facts about Marty: