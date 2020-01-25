Marty celebrates first birthday at Stop & Shops across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop’s googly-eyed robot Marty who searches for spills and potential hazard is turned one Saturday!
According to a news release sent to 22News, Stop & Shop celebrated Marty’s first birthday party from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at select locations across western Massachusetts. Shoppers can looked forward to birthday cake, crafts for kids, and giveaways.
Marty’s a day and night fixture at Stop & Shop stores, seven days a week. Aside from fascinating the children, this electronic helper is an invaluable asset to management.
Fun Facts about Marty:
- Marty is from Kentucky and was created by Badger Technologies
- Marty speaks both English and Spanish
- On average, Marty spots 40 spills and potential hazards at each store every day
- Marty has more than 300 cousins who also live at Stop & Shop stores across the company’s five-state footprint
- Marty’s favorite dance move is the robot (naturally)